BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — St. Luke's Mission of Mercy on Buffalo's East Side is well-known for serving those in need with services, food and clothing, but leaders are now scrambling to raise enough money to replace heating pipes and are asking the community for help.

The Walden Avenue building was built in the late 1920s and has aging steam pipes, leaving the heating system in desperate need of major repairs.

"It would be devastating to St. Luke's to have to close this building," said interim director Dennis Gilhooley.

So, they've started the Turn Up the Heat campaign to raise the needed money to replace part of the church's heating system.

"We were informed that unless we do something, more of this is just going to keep happening," said Gilhooley. "The main steam pipes below are in such bad shape that they didn't think we would last through another winter."

The repair campaign comes after the passing of Amy Betros, the beloved co-founder of the mission and longtime leader.

Now led by Gilhooley, the mission is working to raise $326,000 through the campaign to fund the infrastructure repairs.

"Yes, we need a lot of money," said Gilhooley. "But Amy always said, 'God has a lot of money,' and he always brings it to us through generous people."

Amy Betros, the mission's beloved co-founder and longtime leader, passed away in April.



Father Seil said the Buffalo community relies on St. Luke's.

"In addition to the prayer, the praise and the worship, people of every walk of life, every ability, every disability, all kinds of people rely on this place," said Father Paul Seil, retired Buffalo priest, who resides at St. Luke's.

WATCH: 'Turn Up the Heat' campaign launched St. Luke's Mission of Mercy for necessary repairs

Francisco Lopez is among those who've been helped by St. Luke's. He's a former client and now a volunteer.

Once homeless, Lopez now lives independently, saying the mission changed his life.

"They have helped me so much. I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for St. Luke's," Lopez said. "When the church comes and opens its arms for you, it's tremendous. It's such a great feeling."

St. Luke's is calling on you to help with their campaign. Donations to the Turn Up the Heat campaign can be made by visiting the St. Luke's website.