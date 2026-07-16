'Trust has to be earned': BPD commissioner hears community concerns on safety, trust and accountability

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields joined residents at a community meeting focused on public safety, trust and the challenges facing neighborhoods across the city.

Residents questioned Shields about violence, police staffing, transparency, youth engagement and officer accountability, with much of the discussion centered around the violent Fourth of July weekend and ongoing concerns about public safety.

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Shields emphasized that rebuilding trust between police and the community requires continued effort and communication.

“Trust has got to be earned just like any relationship,” Shields said. “There has to be energy put forward by the police department to earn that trust. It is a process.”

WATCH: BPD commissioner hears community concerns on safety, trust and accountability

BPD commissioner hears community concerns on safety, trust and accountability

The meeting also addressed the viral video showing Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Craig Macy pushing a woman during an incident on Chippewa Street.

Shields said the department moved quickly to release Macy’s body-worn camera footage to provide additional context, while Internal Affairs continues to investigate the incident and collect additional video evidence.

“I have done this long enough to know that very often the six- or seven-second video that you see is not telling the entire incident at all,” Shields said. “It is really important to get the body camera footage and to see the context of what was occurring, and that is why we released it immediately.”

Residents also raised concerns about ongoing issues in the Chippewa entertainment district, including large crowds, fights and violence.

Shields said the challenges on Chippewa Street require a broader response beyond police enforcement.

“Chippewa has been a beast,” Shields said, describing continued issues with fights, disorder, intoxication and shootings.

She said addressing the problems will require multiple city partners working together, including conversations about bar operations, security and parking areas.

“There needs to be a more holistic response,” Shields said. “There is work to do there, so the police are not put in the position they have been in.”

Shields said community meetings like Wednesday’s are an important part of her role as commissioner.

“I have an obligation to be front and center with the community and answer their questions, and more importantly, I want to hear from them,” Shields said.

The commissioner said continued dialogue between residents and law enforcement is necessary to strengthen relationships and find long-term solutions to public safety challenges.