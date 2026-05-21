BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction is moving quickly inside the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship, as the vision for a new kind of business education program inches closer to reality.

Jim Dentinger, executive vice president and Buffalo regional director of the Golisano Institute, said the goal is to put students in a setting that mirrors the real world.

"The ultimate goal of our facility is we want you to feel like you're already working in a business," Dentinger said.

Dentinger amd I walked through the rapid progress being made inside the former Buffalo News building, where the institute is preparing for its planned opening this fall.

WATCH: Transformation continues at Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship

Transformation continues at Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship

On the first floor, the "Speaking from Experience" forum is taking shape — a stage that will host a weekly speaker series featuring local leaders. A classroom model has also been set to showcase the learning environment students can expect.

"A lot of technology. You can tell we don't have auditorium seating; we have group seating. So most of our classes, our students are in project groups where they're collaborating," Dentinger said.

That collaborative approach continues on the upper floors of the building.

"We have 8 classrooms up here, we also have our AI lab and our entrepreneurial lab up here," Dentinger said.

Work inside the main academic hub on the building's 4th floor is around 65% complete. Dining options and gathering spaces are located on the 5th floor and are designed to reinforce the institute's core mission.

Travis Shufelt, a Lockport High School senior who will graduate in June, is set to join the first class of students at the Buffalo location this fall.

"It's amazing, and it means a lot to me," Shufelt said. "I'm hoping to either start my own business or go into a business and apply my skills."

He said he's looking forward to what the program will teach him.

"I'm hoping to learn more, definitely more soft skills, more leadership skills, and definitely apply those to businesses that I wanna work for in the future and an internship for in the future," Shufelt said.

The institute plans to enroll 75 students in its 2-year program and 25 students in its 1-year program. Enrollment is still open ahead of the September 9 opening. More information is available at golisanoinstitute.org.