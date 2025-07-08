Trailblazing sign unveiled honoring Buffalo icon Agnes Bain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The corner of Masten and E. Utica on Buffalo's East Side is now Agnes Bain Way.

Bain served as the director of the African American Cultural Center for over forty years and died in 2020.

"Ms. Bain was a mother to many of us," said Ivy Wilson. "She made a great difference."

Odessa Hunter Drummers and community members celebrating the unveiling

Dozens came out to watch her sign be unveiled. Bain was pivotal in her dedication to the arts in the City of Buffalo.

"We intend to move this legacy forward another 70 years," said Thembi Duncan, Secretary of the African American Cultural Center's board of directors. "This organization fills in a gap of systemic marginalization. Honor what she set up for us and help us keep it going."

For more information on the African American Cultural Center, click here.