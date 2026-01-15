'Too late': Buffalo Public School families frustrated with timing of closing announcement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families at Buffalo Public Schools woke up to a surprise Thursday morning after the school district announced closures just before 6 a.m. due to the latest winter storm.

While several school districts across Western New York had announced closings ahead of the weather, Buffalo Public School families didn't learn about closures until Thursday morning, forcing some to scramble for childcare.

TIMING OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT CREATED CHALLENGES FOR FAMILIES

"This is hard. This is too late," said Danielle Grzymala, a city parent and co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization. "Our families need advanced planning time."

The timing created challenges for families who needed to make last-minute arrangements.

"It's difficult for people to plan for their childcare when everyone's work isn't closed. What are they going to do with their kid?" asked Grzymala.

WKBW Danielle Grzymala, a city parent and co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization.

Frustrated parents also voiced their concerns during Second Cup on our 7 News Facebook page on Thursday morning, with one parent, Sherry, posting that the call came into her home at 5:52 a.m.

"We had a lot of parents calling and just saying my kids are already dressed and boots on, about to go out to the bus stop," said Grzymala.

According to the school district policy, closings are supposed to be made by 5 a.m.

WATCH: Buffalo Public School families react to snow closing announcement timing

Buffalo Public School families react to snow closing announcement timing

SCHOOL DISTRICT RESPONDS

Buffalo Public Schools sent me a statement that says in part, "Priority is to keep students and staff safe and to notify families and the community as quickly as possible."

You can read the full statement below:

“Weather conditions in the Buffalo-area—especially snow patterns and the rate of snowfall and wind chill—can change or shifty rapidly. That’s why Buffalo Public Schools closely monitors winter weather conditions when determining school closures, which includes working with the City of Buffalo, the National Weather Service, our transportation partners and other school districts to assess weather conditions. The district’s priority is to keep students and staff safe and to notify families and the community as quickly as possible. To further inform our BPS community on January 8, the district shared a video [facebook.com]on its social media platforms explaining how the decision is made to close schools when bad weather hits Buffalo.”

PARENT CALLS FOR CHANGE

Despite the policy, parents are calling for earlier notifications.

"I would love to see us transition into making the call the night before and letting people know," said Grzymala. "It may be that we don't get the snow they're forecasting, and we've got to be OK with that too."

"Will you be going now before the district and asking for that change?" I asked.

"Oh, certainly," Grzymala responded. "I think we've already laid the groundwork."

Buffalo wasn't the only district with timing issues. The Amherst Central School District issued its closing notification at 6:14 a.m., just one minute shy of its policy that says they normally decide by 6:15 a.m.

MORE SNOW AND COLD ON THE WAY

Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski joined 7 News Senior Reporter Michael Wooten to discuss the lack of ice cover on Lake Erie and how that will lead to more snow in the Western New York region.

How lack of ice cover on Lake Erie will lead to more snow throughout Western New York

"IT'S BUFFALO...GOTTA COME PREPARED"

7 Weather meteorologist Josh Nichols was out in the community Thursday and caught up with a man who works in the snow all day. Hear what he had to say below.

7 Weather meteorologist Josh Nichols catches up with community members working in the snow

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.