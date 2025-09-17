Tony Award-winning musical 'The Outsiders' launches national tour in Buffalo, boosting downtown economy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Tony Award-winning musical "The Outsiders" is launching its national tour Wednesday night at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, bringing significant economic benefits to downtown businesses after weeks of preparation in the Queen City.

The cast, crew, and creative team have been in Buffalo for weeks, preparing for the production, which runs through September 23 with a total of eight performances. The extended stay has provided a substantial boost to local hotels, restaurants, and other downtown establishments.

"A good get for Buffalo, and a good get for Shea's," said Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Director Danya Taymor praised the city's hospitality during the preparation period.

"Being in Buffalo has been amazing, it's an incredible city," Taymor said.

Cast members Mark Doyle and Emma Hearn expressed their excitement about bringing the production to Buffalo audiences.

"I can't believe we get to be in this; it feels very surreal to get to share this story," said Hearn, who plays Cherry Valance in the production.

The musical adaptation is based on the classic novel and iconic film set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967, which has inspired generations of readers and viewers.

Cast member Nolan White, who plays Ponyboy Curtis in the musical, described performing in the production as deeply meaningful.

"It's a total dream come true because I read the book in middle school, and to be in it, and just get to really live the story nearly every night...is so beautiful," White said.

The production's extended stay in Buffalo has generated significant economic activity for the region. Albert Nocciolino, Shea's Broadway Partner and NAC Entertainment President, emphasized the substantial financial impact, which he believes will bring millions of dollars to downtown businesses.

"Add it all up, it's thousands of hotel rooms, thousands of meals, and the extraordinary economic impact for the community is something that we don't spend enough time talking about," Nocciolino said.

Cast members have also been exploring Buffalo's culinary scene during their stay.

"So many good food spots," Said White. "Buffalo wings are great, big fan of those."

"It's the only blue cheese I've ever liked in my entire life," fellow cast member Corbin Drew Ross said.

Local restaurant owner Nick Pitillo of Osteria 166 said the theater season provides crucial support for downtown businesses that have faced challenging times.

"Huge...We are excited for the theatre season," Pitillo said.

Pitillo's restaurant, like many downtown establishments, has experienced difficult periods and even scaled back operations at times. However, he noted a recent uptick in customers has been helpful, and the theater season will provide additional support.

"Every show has an impact," Pitillo said. "I don't care if it's Irish classical, main Shea's theatre, whatever, the convention center...The more people downtown, the better that is for all of the downtown businesses. So we are just looking for a fighting chance and like I said, the more activity the better."

While "The Outsiders" is expected to be a major draw, tickets remain available for the Buffalo run. After completing its engagement at Shea's Buffalo, the touring production will visit 33 cities over the next 52 weeks.