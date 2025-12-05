'To promote accountability': Buffalo mayor-elect Sean Ryan announces first round of appointments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mayor-elect Sean Ryan announced his first round of appointments Friday, naming four deputy mayors who will each oversee between two and five City Hall departments in a major restructuring of city government.

Ryan said the current structure, with one deputy mayor overseeing more than a dozen departments, is broken, and the reorganization will save taxpayers money.

"This whole change is designed to promote accountability, create clear lines of communication, and to have a nimble government that can react and can change," Ryan explained.

The four deputy mayors bring diverse backgrounds and extensive government experience, with two currently working for Erie County.

Thomas Baines, deputy commissioner of planning and economic development for Erie County, will oversee the city's office of strategic planning and permit and inspection services.

"We intend to hire a director of neighborhoods, a person whose focus is to identify the needs of the respective neighborhoods, so that each neighborhood can have an intentional plan for it," Baines said.

Ben Swanekamp, chief of staff for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, will handle administration and finance and public works as Buffalo faces a massive deficit.

"Getting the budget under control is my absolute top priority," explained Swanekamp. "The mayor mentioned honest budgeting and contributing real numbers and being as straight with the council and the public as possible."

Eugenio Russi, a retired regional state parole director, will oversee police and fire departments.

Russi said he understands that he has two of the toughest and biggest departments that people rely on for so much in the city and he takes the responsibility very seriously.

Maria Whyte, former deputy county executive, will oversee community services, human resources, law and labor relations.

"Nearly every union contract is expired," Whyte said. "Those that are not expired will expire within the mayor's first year. So we've certainly got to get a handle on that right away and negotiate solid contracts that are good for the taxpayers and good for our workers."

Ryan insisted that adding four deputy mayors will not be a major cost to the city, saying it will be "budget-neutral."

"We're going to pay for it by eliminating redundant positions that currently exist in city hall," Ryan said.

Ryan would not identify what jobs could be cut and said the deputy mayor positions would provide important accountability.

"This is where the rubber meets the road, right? So, you appoint commissioners, but you can't let the commissioners wander into the wild themselves," Ryan said.

Ryan will be sworn in on New Year's Day at a ceremony at Kleinhans Music Hall, marking the first time in 20 years that new leadership will take over City Hall.

