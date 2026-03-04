'To continue the legacy': New ownership group under contract to buy Santasiero's

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new ownership group is under contract to purchase and reopen Santasiero's, the celebrated family restaurant located at 1329 Niagara Street on Buffalo's west side.

The restaurant, which dates back to the 1920s, has been closed since August 2025 following the passing of fourth-generation owner John Brands.

The new ownership group consists of three long-time patrons of the restaurant: attorneys Mark Longo and Jennifer Hurley, of Block, Longo, LaMarca & Brzezinski, P.C., and home builder David Capretto.

The purchase price of the property is $625,000. The new ownership group hopes the deal closes within the next week, with the updated restaurant set to open in the middle of May.

The group tells me fans of Santasiero's can expect the same menu, including family recipes. Several former employees are also expected to return. Brands' sister, Patricia Brydalski, is coming on as general manager.

Longo said the group's motivation is rooted in preserving the restaurant's legacy.

"We want it to be as simple as it's always been with great food, great atmosphere, and just to continue to offer it to this generation, and generations to come," Longo tells 7 News, "Everybody we've spoken to, their kids, their grandchildren, their grandparents, their parents have all been to Santasiero's, and we just want to keep that legacy going,"

"This is not about a money-making idea for the three of us because we all have our own jobs and companies. This is to continue the legacy and offer the simple foods that have been in this community for 100 years and keep it going," Longo said.

Hurley said bringing Brydalski on board is central to preserving what made the restaurant special.

"We love the old recipes, and you know, bringing Trish on, she has her whole life's family experience of keeping those recipes alive, you know, we're going to build off of it," Hurley said.

Updates and renovations are planned before the reopening.

Mark Longo Preliminary rendering of renovations being considered at Santasiero's on Niagara Street

"We're going to replace the table tops in there, but reuse the beautiful cast iron bases. We're going to replace the chairs with traditional Italian restaurant cane back chairs, and put some windows and some light in the back room," said Hurley.

The group is also planning some new additions, including outdoor seating.

"We are going to apply for a patio permit, which is something that Santasiero's has never had. Offer some outdoor seating so that you can enjoy the vibrant new neighborhood and the sunset," Hurley said.

The restaurant will operate without reservations and will offer both dine-in and takeout.

Dennis Dargavel, the listing agent for the property with Hunt Commercial Real Estate, said he is looking forward to the restaurant's return.

"I'm delighted that such a great spot is coming back," Dargavel said.