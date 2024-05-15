'This work is our love': New space unveiled to honor 5/14 victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A day of remembrance and community.

The Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue is where two years ago, 10 of our neighbors were killed in a racist attack.

In front of the grocery store's parking lot sits a new space dedicated in their honor.

WKBW

The 5/14 Honor Space was unveiled Tuesday morning, serving as an interactive tribute to the lives lost two years ago.

We learned the meaning behind the monument from the voices of those who created it.

An historical marker, planted right outside of the place that brought sorrow two years ago, has now become sacred grounds.

"Art is a catalyst for remembrance, a catalyst for change and a respite for the weary mind. We ask that when you visit this work, you may rest your grief at its feet. that it can offer some space for meditation and solace and resolve," 5/14 Honor Space artist, Hiram Cray said.

Buffalo natives and artists Valeria Cray and her son Hiram Cray created the "Tops Honor Space".

Buffalo-based artist and creator of the 5/14 Honor Space, Valeria Cray said, "We are allocating this whole space to our Father and to the people who are going through a lot of tragedies."

During the memorial services, Hiram shared with the families in the community that this work is their love to the families of those impacted by the tragedy.

Hiram Cray explained, "We would like the families in our community to know this work is our love. It is an embodiment of our love and our community. It is an embodiment of our hopes and dreams for our community. An embodiment for our care and protection for our community for the families, and embodiment of our condolences and embrace."

Another memorial is in the works but its location is still up in the air.

"Seeing Us" is a memorial announced by the 5/14 Memorial Commission.

PREVIOUS STORY: 5/14 Memorial Commission unveils final design of memorial honoring victims of Buffalo mass shooting

Their focal point was also putting the families of the victims first, creating a space for healing, remembrance and hope.

'Seeing Us' architect Douglass Alligood shared, "We find strength in each other. That's really the importance of having a memorial and having that community center that is flexible."

Douglass Alligood and Jin Young Song are architects of this piece.

There will be ten pillars that represent the victims and pillars dedicated to the survivors.

"Those pillars are connected as an arch, which is kind of a visitation for everyone to come in the ways people come to the memorial, we become kind of one," University at Buffalo Architect Department Associated Professor Jin Young Song told Pheben Kassahun.

Visitors will be able to come on the top of the memorial and inside of it.

Alligood said, "The building is on a slope so that you're walking seamlessly from earth and up a hill, and the journey is part of your path in life. Before you know it, you're actually on top of a building. You may not even realize it until you're overlooking the memorial."

There is also an educational component.

"One of the things that we wanted is some wholeness, some relief. We wanted some individuals to come and even have that moment to grieve. We also want them to reflect and to leave educated," 5/14 Memorial Commission Chair Reverend Mark Blue said.

The 5/14 Memorial Commission committee members told Kassahun the location for this memorial will not be announced for another few weeks.

5/14 Memorial Commission Committee member Steven Carmina said, "It will be a site that everyone will embrace and will be happy with and will be prominent and easy to find within the community."

The timeline for th "Seeing Us" memorial is expected to break ground one year from May 14, 2024, followed by a ribbon cutting one year later.