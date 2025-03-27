'This is the reality of the situation': City of Buffalo faces $50 million budget deficit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon confirmed Thursday that the city's budget deficit is much worse than previously anticipated, now exceeding $50 million.

“This is the reality of the situation," he said. "We're looking at a budget deficit north of $50 million.”

WKBW Buffalo’s Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon.

Speaking at the Broadway Market to kick off the Easter season, Scanlon emphasized the severity of the budget gap, explaining that after addressing a $13 to $17 million shortfall for the current year, the city now faces a much larger deficit for the upcoming fiscal year.

“Should city property owners, city business owners brace for a possible tax increase?” I asked.

"Yes," Scanlon responded. "Anyone who tells you that we're going to close a budget deficit of more than $50 million without some sort of property tax increase is not being honest with you."

WKBW City Hall, downtown Buffalo.

Scanlon said that Buffalo's property tax levy has remained stagnant from 2007 to 2020, failing to keep up with the rising costs of doing business in the city.

"As a result, we're in the position we're in today," Scanlon explained. "Our taxes have not kept up with the cost of doing business."

Mitch Nowakowski, Fillmore District Common Council member, expressed concerns about the long-term impact of the deficit.

“This is going to be a tough budget,” Nowakowski said. "We have to be mindful that this is not going to be a one-shot fix."

WKBW Mitch Nowakowski, a member of the Buffalo Common Council.

Nowakowski also pointed to former Mayor Byron Brown’s 16-year refusal to raise property taxes as a key factor leading to the city's current fiscal troubles.

“You must have saw this coming down the road?” I asked.

“I did”, responded Nowakowski.

Fred Floss, a member of the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority, also weighed in, noting that for years, the control board had advised the city to increase property taxes.

WKBW Fred Floss, a member of the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority,

"We still believe this is going to take a number of years of property tax increases to get ourselves back into balance," Floss stated.

As the city grapples with the looming budget crisis, Scanlon’s administration is actively discussing with various departments to explore potential cuts in spending.

Scanlon has until April 8 to submit his proposed budget to the Buffalo Common Council. Afterward, budget hearings will be held to discuss the plan.