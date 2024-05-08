'This is quite unexpected': Building repairs continue months after Buffalo DPW vehicle missed child, crashed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly one year ago, a City of Buffalo Department of Public Works truck crashed into a business and a building on Niagara Street. The truck narrowly missed a child.

Michael Malesky owns the building the truck crashed into on Niagara and Austin Streets. He said he was on the other side of it when the truck crashed last summer.

"I was just totally in shock," Malesky said. "I heard a huge bang. Came around to this side and found the truck in the building."

Malesky showed 7 News' Kristen Mirand the $100,000 worth of damage to the building and what he's done to repair it. He also said he has been communicating with the city to see what it can do to help reimburse him.

"You'll turn around and you'll notice something else. Maybe daily or weekly. It's like how did I not notice this has moved? It's been quite nerve-racking," Malesky said.

Malesky said the crash's impact was so forceful that it shifted this building to the left. He said he installed floor supports to keep the structure steady.

The crash also impacted Family Auto Sales of Western New York. Mirand spoke with the owner in April and learned the damage cost her business about $40,000. The dealership's insurance company is now suing the City of Buffalo.

Last month, Mirand obtained documents from the Buffalo Police Department through a Freedom of Information request to learn more about the crash. Documents show Harris was driving with a revoked license because of insurance issues. He told police he was not drinking, taking any illegal drugs or using his phone while operating the city-owned vehicle.

A police report also states Harris began to "black out" while driving, causing him to crash.

Meantime, Malesky is working to secure a contractor to help him piece together a building that has been in his family since 1975.

"This is quite unexpected. I could handle most of the rest of it, but this is beyond my capabilities," he said.