BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, for the first time in decades, a cruise ship carrying more than 100 passengers docked in Buffalo, marking what city leaders called a major milestone for the waterfront and the region’s growing tourism industry.

The American Patriot, a 130-passenger vessel operated by American Cruise Lines, arrived Thursday evening at Erie Street Dock near Erie Basin Marina.

The ship’s arrival represents the return of U.S.-flagged domestic cruising to the Great Lakes region and signals Buffalo’s emergence as a destination in the expanding cruise market.

Passengers were welcomed with cheers from local leaders and residents gathered along the waterfront.

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Officials with the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation say the arrival is another sign of Buffalo’s ongoing waterfront transformation.

“This is just the beginning,” said Mark Wendel, president of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation. “We are really looking forward to this being a growing industry and receiving multiple cruise ships.”

Tourism leaders said the economic impact could be significant. Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, said the seven cruises expected to arrive this year alone could generate more than $1 million in economic activity for the region.

“The Great Lakes cruises have shown that in other port cities, these travelers often make return visits,” Kaler said. “They get a little taste of Buffalo during the trip, and it motivates them to come back and share their experiences with family and friends.”

WATCH: Buffalo waterfront welcomes first cruise ship in decades

'This is just the beginning': Buffalo waterfront welcomes first cruise ship in decades

Visitors arriving in Buffalo said the city’s waterfront and scenery immediately stood out.

“How green it is and how beautiful — we have had nothing but good weather, ”Betsy Bargo, visiting from San Diego, said.

Bargo added cruising the Great Lakes had long been on her travel bucket list.

“It is the Great Lakes and we learned about it in school,” Bargo said. “Some of the history we learned is pretty interesting, so to actually see it in person is very interesting.”

Other passengers said the smaller size of the cruise ship made the experience more personal and enjoyable.

As cruise ships make their return to Buffalo, the Erie Street Dock near the Erie Basin Marina is just a temporary docking site.

Earlier this month, the governor's office released renderings of the Outer Harbor cruise ship terminal, located at the Slip 2 parcel on Fuhrmann Boulevard, the former site of the Pier Restaurant that was demolished in 2007. Construction is slated to begin in July 2026, with a grand opening scheduled for the 2028 summer season.

The governor's office said the project reimagines the Slip 2 site as cruise ship docking for both domestic and international travel. The terminal will house services including customs inspections and public restroom facilities.

You can read more here and watch our previous report below.