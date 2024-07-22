'This is history in the making': Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue community supports Kamala Harris for president

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There was a positive vibe from Buffalo’s East Side community that Vice President Kamala Harris could become the Democratic nominee for president.

I visited the heart of the Jefferson Avenue community to talk with those who live and work in that neighborhood.

WKBW Buffalo's Jefferson Avenue community.

“That’s all I want from her — change the racism in this country. They know how to do it,” declared Grady Lewis.

Lewis said he wanted me to tell you he's still trying to cope with the racist mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue two years later.

“I’m on my way to counseling because of the shooting,” explained Lewis.

WKBW Grady Lewis, east side resident.

But he took a moment to talk to me about VP Harris and her potential nomination for president saying he's pleased President Joe Biden stepped aside.

“I just hope that if she does get into office. She actually pushes the issues of racism in this country,” Lewis remarked.

Lewis tells me he was there when Harris came to Buffalo after the mass shooting.

You may recall she arrived with a large bouquet of flowers to place outside the store. She also spoke at the funeral of Ruth Whitefield, offering comfort to the family and community.

WKBW Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at Ruth Whitefield's funeral in Buffalo, 2022.

“Enough is enough. We will come together!,” Harris told the audience while in Buffalo to attend the funeral.

I also went into the Golden Cup Coffee shop at Jefferson and East Utica to get more reaction from the community.

WKBW Golden Cup Coffee shop at Jefferson Avenue.

That’s where I found Solar Ingram and Terri Davis who say they're thrilled VP Harris could be at the top of the Democratic ticket.

"I commended her for just coming to Buffalo and talking to the people,” reflected Ingram.

“I believe that this is history in the making. I believe that him stepping aside shows leadership, something that I stand on. It's time to pass the baton,” replied Ingram.



“Does it empower you as a woman of color?” Buckley asked.

“I’ve always felt empowered, and this is just proof. This is more proof of it,” Ingram responded.

WKBW Solar Ingram & Terri Davis, both east side residents.

Davis tells me Harris must campaign on specific issues.

"There are multiple issues that are faced with women with children with the gay community, all these issues that need to be focused on,” Davis explained.

I also met with Zaid Islam at the coffee shop. He tells me Harris is an “excellent choice.”

WKBW Zaid Islam, east side resident.

“I think it's needed. It's time. Humanity has moved forward, not backward. Who's to say that a woman can't rule?" Islam described.

Both Islam and Davis say they would like to see Harris face off against former President Donald Trump in a debate.

“You know what I would like to see? Trump debate Kamala — that's what I want to see,” commented Davis.

Meanwhile, the Harris team says she has “smashed” fundraising records for the democratic party, bringing in more than $81 million for her campaign. That's the largest 24-hour sum reported by any candidate in the 2024 campaign.