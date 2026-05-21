BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo on Thursday to announce the opening of Buffalo Harbor State Park after nearly $50 million in upgrades, delivering on her promise to open the redeveloped park for Memorial Day weekend.

"Two years of construction, almost $50 million of upgrades, transform this into the ultimate family destination," Hochul said.

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The redevelopment includes a new sprayground, an accessible, inclusive playground, a cafe and retail space, a park office, and additional amenities.

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"Buffalo residents, Erie County residents, New York residents, and all of our visitors, this is for you....This is taking what has been a very nice park...ordinary in some ways and taking it to extraordinary," Hochul said.

WATCH: New and improved Buffalo Harbor State Park opens after nearly $50M in upgrades

'This is for you': New and improved Buffalo Harbor State Park opens after nearly $50M in upgrades

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan praised the project at the event.

"Look at this, isn't this amazing?" Ryan said. "Promises made, promises kept...that's what I think about Governor Hochul."

Hochul also highlighted one of the more unexpected upgrades at the park.

"Get this, everybody, bathroom facilities, how about this?" Hochul said.

New York State Parks Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser emphasized the park's role as a free family recreation destination.

"And as our summers get hotter, this is the place you can come and get into the water and cool off. It's not just for kids; we invite the adults as well," Moser said.

The park also features a new sculpture considered the world's first transparent, stainless-steel Buffalo.

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"Look closely because it's made up of birds in flight, 15 different species all native to New York," Hochul said. "Think about what went into this process; it is brilliant."

I was invited to talk with the governor about waterfront redevelopment. She said her next hope is to jump-start housing along the Outer Harbor.

"Not compromising what's available to the public, I would never do that, but this is incredible," Hochul said. "And I think we could find a way to get mixed-level housing, making sure that we protect the integrity of the property. But any other city would have housing on their waterfront, any other city."

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