'This is Buffalove': St. Brian Clothiers hosts free back-to-school shopping for Buffalo teachers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's that time of year again, back-to-school is here, and not only for students but teachers as well.

On Thursday St. Brian Clothiers, a community resource that provides free menswear throughout Buffalo, welcomed teachers into Roswell Park's Community Outreach and Engagement Center for a day of unlimited free shopping.

"This is Buffalove," said Dewitt Lee, the Founder of St. Brian Clothiers. "We have everything you need, from shoes to socks, to shirts, and suits."

Lee said helping teachers get ready for school is one of his most important campaigns of the year.

"Presentation is everything. You have to command the attention and respect of people, and clothing does that," said Lee. "When you walk into a room with a suit you are going to get the benefit of the doubt that you know what you are talking about."

"Every little bit helps," said Kelvin Hux, a Computer Science teacher at Hutch Tech in Buffalo who spent Thursday morning back-to-school shopping at the event with his children.

"We spend so much on everything for our students," said Hux. "They give you petty cash, but you spend a lot every day, every week on miscellaneous things. That's just part of the joy of teaching."

That's why Hux and his family believe Thursday was a perfect opportunity to find the perfect back-to-school outfit.

"That was the idea to come shopping and dress daddy for the first day of school," said Hux. "You want to, especially the first day, come in sharp with everything, and that's what I did."

As the clothing went out, donations came in, with several donors stopping in to support the cause.

"It's a community of givers," said Witt. "It just touches my heart to see them give."

For more information on upcoming campaigns by St. Brian Clothiers, or to find out how to donate, you can visit here.