MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Plans to restore and return an old rail car to the city are in motion as part of a redevelopment project for the historic DL&W Terminal on Buffalo's waterfront.

Savarino DL&W Development LLC is planning to transform the terminal into a vibrant space featuring food, live music, and year-round programming. Part of that includes the restoration of a 1949 Pullman coach, nicknamed "Phoebe's Coach," which once made stops at the terminal as part of the Lackawanna Railroad's flagship train, the Phoebe Snow.

Cody Catlin, an expert from the Medina Railroad Museum, explained the history of the rail car.

"It was in Buffalo pretty much every day on the Phoebe Snow," Catlin said.

'This is an artifact': Historic rail car to be restored for Buffalo's DL&W Terminal

'This is an artifact': Historic rail car to be restored for Buffalo's DL&W Terminal

Sam Savarino, CEO of Savarino DL&W Development LLC, is leading the initiative.

"It was slated to be scrapped, but we saw its potential to be restored," he said. "This is an artifact, and it's important. We want to make sure it's taken care of."

Phoebe's Coach is currently resting on tracks behind a factory in Medina and has suffered vandalism and fire damage. Savarino is still optimistic about its future. The rail car may serve a variety of functions, like housing a sound booth, operating as a bar and restaurant adjacent to the entertainment venue, or VIP seating for concert events.

"Something that everybody can come to every day if they want to," Savarino said.

The second floor of the DL&W Terminal is slated to open in 2028. If you are interested in volunteering to work on the restoration of Phoebe's Coach, you can get more information at medinarailroad@gmail.com.