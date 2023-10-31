'This has been a tough process': Buffalo Common Council reviews city snow plan

Buffalo's Common Council finally got its hands on the City of Buffalo's snow plan.

"I'm glad we have received it," Niagara District Council Member David Rivera said during a council meeting Tuesday.

Council Members briefly discussed the snow plan which was released one day before the plan was due.

"This has been a tough process. He's [the mayor] talked about communication. Well, we got the snow plan today," University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said.

Hours after the snow plan was released, the city named the two people who will fill the roles of emergency manager and fleet manager.

SEE: City of Buffalo announces the hire of new Emergency Services Manager and Fleet Manager

Thomas Luby, who has 30 years of experience with FDNY, will serve as the emergency manager. James Cross, with more than a decade of experience working in fleet management, will serve as the fleet manager. Each will earn a little more than $100,000.

This announcement came as a surprise to some council members like Wyatt and Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski. They've been asking about the positions for months now.

"How was it that we had to find out from the media about something that we've been pushing for collectively," Wyatt asked.

"I wish I didn't see it necessarily in a press release, that it would be formally communicated to the Common Council especially the sponsors but the City of Buffalo will be safer with an emergency manager," Nowakowski said.

This year's snow plan includes a three-tiered storm classification system to figure out how to respond from a light snowfall to extreme weather events, like last year's deadly blizzard.

"I believe that the Common Council has worked really hard with the administration and sometimes it's been a semi-hostile one when we're talking about this snow plan, but a lot of the things that the Common Council has talked about are in the plan," Nowakowski said.

As the snow plan heads to the Community Development Committee for possible amendments, Council Members are already looking ahead to next year's plan. The council recently passed a resolution to change the snow plan due date from November 1st to April 1st. Council Members will vote on the amendment in a few weeks, then the amendment heads to Mayor Byron Brown to either approve or veto.

"I hope that before I leave that we're able to come to an agreement on the changing of the date that the council receives the snow plan. That to me is major," Council President Darius Pridgen said.

Next Wednesday, community members and leaders will have a chance to share their opinions on the snow plan at City Hall during a committee meeting.