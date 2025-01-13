'This chapter is coming to an end': Downtown southern restaurant is shutting its doors next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Toutant, a contemporary southern eats restaurant, is shutting its doors after nearly a decade in business.

Management posted on Facebook Monday morning that the restaurant on Ellicott Street in Downtown Buffalo will be closing next month.

"It is unfortunately time for us to move on. We have done everything we ever wanted to do and fulfilled all our restaurant dreams, and for that we are forever grateful," the post said.

Management said in the post that the business would be put up for sale.

Within just an hour of posting, the business received hundreds of comments and likes.

One comment read, "My husband and I love finding new restaurants to try. And we found you in September for our Anniversary. I’m saddened by this news because we really wanted to make you one of our favorites."

The restaurant will be closing on February 15.

This is the latest announcement in a string of business closures in downtown Buffalo Last week, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que announced it was closing its doors and will be moving to the Southtowns. Braymiller Market also shut its doors last month.

Also last month the Downtown Bazaar in Buffalo's Theater District is closing less than two years after it opened.