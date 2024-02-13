'They've been together ever since': Unbreakable bond between Flight 3407 families stronger than ever

Fifteen years ago, 50 people lost their lives when Continental Connection flight 3407 crashed at the Clarence Center on Long Street.

Monday night, 7News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with family members of those we lost in one of the most devastating tragedies in Western New York history.

Western New Yorkers has carried the same pain from that dreadful day but none more than the families of the victims of 3407.

Kim Fiduccia shared what she missed most from her loved one, 37-year-old Kristin Safran.

"Her laugh. We have a video and I'll watch it over and over again. She just laughs. Just a short little laugh," Kim Fiduccia told Kassahun.

Marilyn Kausner lost her daughter, 24-year-old Ellyce Kausner.

Kausner recalled, "I just remember her vibrancy. I just remember her. She was so funny. She was smart. She was sensitive. She had friends who had lost loved ones. I was always impressed how deeply she cared about that. How she went out of her way to recognize their loss. When I think back on that, I always think somehow she knew. She said to her boyfriend the night of the crash that, 'if anything happens to me, will you take care of my cats?' That was a half an hour before she died."

A close knit group of families which merged together as one over the last 15 years.

Kausner said, "We're a resilient group of people but this is a tough day for us."

However, their resilience is what etched change forever in the history books and in American aviation.

"Being able to pass those flight safety measures based on the lessons learned from this tragedy. This night 15 years ago. It is the law of the land and still remains the law of the land. I can speak now from experience because this is not an easy thing to do but because of your determination, you have made air travel the safest it has ever been," U.S Representative for the 23rd District, Nick Langworthy said.

Kausner added, "The reward of no plane crashes. How do you give up now? We can't back up now. We've come too far and the proof is in. Why would we stop now?"