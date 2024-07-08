'They think it's a dumping ground': Buffalo church dealing with illegal trash dumping on Chalmers Ave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Members of Elim Christian Fellowship Church come to service to be uplifted, but one look at the parking lot and surrounding streets raises concerns.

"Just upset, definitely upset because this is their church, this is our church, they have a lot to say about what's going on here," said Theodore Brinson, the church's Chief of Operations.

There are tire marks all over the parking lot from late-night joyrides that happen every few months. They caught several cars on camera in September 2023.

Then in April, someone driving a Kia crashed a car into their flower bed.

And the more consistent problem is illegal trash being dumped on Chalmers Ave, leading up to their church.

Taylor Epps Damage to Elim Christian Fellowship's flower bed

"From just your normal garbage to furniture," said Brinson. "When we notice things like this happening, it's just not a good feeling."

They got some relief over the Fourth of July weekend when the City of Buffalo came by to cleanup.

Taylor Epps Chalmers Avenue before and after



To make things cleaner and easier, you can dump your trash for free at 793 S. Ogden Street.

"This facility is open to the public in terms of safely being able to come in and drop off any waste, each resident can drop of one ton of waste themselves, like large bulk trash," said Nathan Marton, Commissioner of Public Works for Buffalo.

Taylor Epps The City Transfer Station on S. Ogden



If you don't want to wait for bulk trash day, you just drive up, show proof of address and ID and then they weigh your car, you dump your trash, weigh your car again and you're on your way.

Illegal dumping can result in a fine of $1500. A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo tells 7 News they're looking into the other issues at the church.