'They owe me answers': Kaisertown residents raise concerns over quality of life issues

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Residents of Kaisertown gathered on Tuesday night at the Autumnwood Senior Center for a public meeting organized by the Kaisertown Coalition.

The community came together to voice its deep concerns about the state of its neighborhood, particularly recent incidents that have affected its quality of life.

One of the most pressing issues discussed was a series of window-smashing incidents along Clinton Street.

Local business owner Cindy Lawson spoke candidly about her experience, noting that after her storefront was targeted with rocks not once but twice, stating action from police was slow.

“In September, the police knew about it. In October, they knew about it. In November, nothing was being done. It wasn’t until it escalated and started hitting 2 or 3 businesses a night that they finally took action,” Lawson recounted.

Another business owner, Elisabeth Von Hahn, spoke before the meeting, saying the police had failed her after her business was hit with rocks twice in one week.

WKBW Kaisertown residents raise concerns over quality of life issues

"My taxes pay those politicians salaries, so I believe all those politicians owe me answers, and that's why we're here," said Von Hahn.

Residents expressed their frustration over feeling neglected by law enforcement and city leaders.

7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson asked Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon if the residents feeling left behind by leadership had any reason to feel that way.

WKBW Kaisertown residents raise concerns over quality of life issues

“I am the mayor of the City of Buffalo, and I represent every district, whether it’s north, south, east, or west. We will come out for the same response no matter the issue," said Mayor Scanlon.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, community officers, and Councilman Bryan Bollman joined the mayor, who announced measures to increase police visibility on Clinton Street. These initiatives include more sidewalk patrols and the installation of police cameras.

WKBW Kaisertown residents raise concerns over quality of life issues

Councilman Bollman emphasized the effectiveness of the block club in addressing community concerns.

“This block club is effective in a sense where we have our community police officer, and we solve problems in this club and this community," said Councilman Bollman.

For business owner Cindy Lawson, the meeting offered a glimmer of hope.

“I just find pure joy in the community coming together to get resolution,” Lawson said.

Lawson and other residents are eager to see positive changes and ensure their voices are heard in the ongoing discussions about security and community well-being in Kaisertown.

The Kaisertown Coalition meets every month.