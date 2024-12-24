Arrest made after multiple Kaisertown businesses had their windows smashed

UPDATE: Buffalo police announced an arrest was made on December 26 after multiple Kaisertown businesses had their windows smashed.

Police said 40-year-old Leroy Scott was charged with one count of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of third-degree criminal mischief. Additional charges are expected.

According to police, Scott was previously arrested on November 26 for smashing a residential window on the 200 block of Weimar Street by throwing a bottle through it and was charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief.

ORIGINAL: Over the past week, more than six businesses in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood have had their windows smashed and the business owners are now asking for help.

"Someone called me and said, 'I hate to tell you this, but somebody threw a rock and broke your window' so I rushed over here and found that there was a hole," said Elizabeth Von Hahn, owner of the Kaisertown Crafts and Gifts store. "It just feels like you've been invaded."

"It's a sad situation, especially this time of year when you think people should be nice to each other because it's Christmas, but it seems that it's the one time of the year when people are worse than ever," said Von Hahn.

It was a similar scene down the street at Cynthia Lawson's Insurance Company, someone threw not one but two rocks through her windows.

"It angers you," said Lawson. "You put a lot of work and heartache into your business and try to make it nice for the community to keep it presentable."

Buffalo Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a man captured on surveillance video in connection with the crimes.

Buffalo Police detectives are seeking the community’s help to identify the subject in this picture in connection with several broken storefront windows along Clinton St. between the 1800/1900 blocks over the past week.



Detectives believe the subject lives in the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/82hUEHVtyw — Buffalo Police Department (@BuffaloNYPolice) December 23, 2024

Lovejoy District Council member Bryan Bollman said he will do his best to reduce the cost of repairing and replacing the broken windows.

"I'm looking at all different avenues to see if there are any ways we can help the victims of these crimes," said Bollman. "It is just so unfortunate."

If you have any information about the incidents you're asked to contact the Buffalo Police Tip Line at 716-847-2255.