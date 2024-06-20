'They know that this is a cool place': Buffalo residents escape the heat at cooling centers

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Designated cooling centers in the City of Buffalo are offering residents heat relief. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley visited one of the cooling centers on Buffalo’s East Side to find out how it is helping citizens.

“Anybody that needs a cool bottle of water. We got it. I got it on ice right here for,” declared Shelia Hamilton Dabney, acting senior program coordinator, Dorothy Collier Community Center.

WKBW Dorothy Collier Community Center, one of 12 cooling centers.

The community center along East Utica Street provides a place for city residents to escape this oppressive heat.

Hamilton Dabney is making sure the center has plenty of cold water on hand for visitors.

WKBW Shelia Hamilton Dabney, acting senior program coordinator.

"Those who come out for their activities. They've continued to come out for their activities. They know that this is a cool place. We have air conditioning here and all are welcome,” explained Hamilton Dabney.

WKBW East Utica outside center on Buffalo's east side.

“They welcomed me with water,” replied Mickey Lombardo.

Buffalo resident Mickey Lombardo joined some seniors who gathered for a bible study session inside the center Thursday.

WKBW Buffalo resident Mickey Lombardo.

“It's very cool in here. Very cool,” Lombardo noted. “You need to come here if you really need to get cool.”

The center here has been designated as one of 12 cooling centers throughout the city.

Great meeting everyone at the Dorothy Collier Community Center at East Utica, one of 12 cooling centers helping city residents find relief from the heat. “We’re here for the community,” stated Shelia Hamilton Dabney. #hot-weather ⁦@MayorByronBrown⁩ pic.twitter.com/Kkf9UOfgXO — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) June 20, 2024

"So, it's really good that the community centers are a godsend,” remarked John Bell.

Bell tells me he's pleased the city designated cooling centers.

WKBW Buffalo resident John Bell.

"I’m happy that they’re doing that because it's really important that we actually take care, especially our older people,” Bell commented.

“I've been taking a lot of cool showers and soaking in and just trying to stay out to heat which is best for me. staying hydrated, drinking lots of water, and just stand still,” described Brenda Bridges.

Bridges doesn't have air conditioning at home and tells me she is thankful she lives near the center.

WKBW Buffalo resident Brenda Bridges.

“Are you thankful that this place is here?” Buckley asked. "Absolutely, absolutely, being as close on Utica, it made it easier for me to get here,” responded Bridges. “Me and heat never gotten along anyway, so being out and it gives me headaches, dizziness, so I’m just trying to stay put.”

For those seniors who don't have transportation, cooling centers near their city homes make it easy for them to walk.

WKBW Residents inside the community center enjoy the AC.

"We're here for the community,” Hamilton Dabney noted.

“I’m grateful that it's here,” Bridges said.