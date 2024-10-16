'They don’t know who to call': Buffalo Education Committee hosting bullying prevention conversation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council’s Education Committee is shining a spotlight on bullying prevention organizations, hosting an event later this month to aid families who need to be connected to services.

Jessica Bauer Walker is a Buffalo Public Schools parent who knows how difficult it can be to find help for a kid who is a victim of bullying.

“I think sometimes it is hard to know where to start or who to speak to,” Bauer Walker, who is also the co-chair of the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo, said.

WKBW Jessica Bauer Walker spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about how events like this help parents like herself.

That’s where Buffalo Council woman Zeneta Everhart is stepping in to help.

Rather than waiting for families to connect with services on their own, she is bringing help to the families, through the common council’s education committee

“Bullying is the next topic on our list,” Everhart said. “It’s always important to talk about bullying… bad things can happen when it comes to bullying, right, we have heard about children that have committed suicide because they were bullied.”

WKBW Buffalo council woman Zeneta Everhart has been the chair of the Buffalo Common Council Education Committee since January.

In the past year and a half, 7 News has shared the stories of two different Buffalo families grieving the loss of their children, Desire Williams and Dariel Rivera Reyes.

"She was everything. An angel. A walking angel," Sarena Worthy said about her daughter Desire Williams. 'A walking angel': Mother of Buffalo teen who died by suicide calls for end to bullying Dariel Rivera Reyes' family was grieving his loss and pushing for action to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. Grieving family calls on Buffalo School Board to address bullying

“If your child is being bullied, I’m hoping that from this meeting, you’re going to learn about some resources you can tap into,” Everhart said.

The meeting will be held on October 29 at 11 a.m. in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

The following organizations are already signed up to attend:



UB’s Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention [ed.buffalo.edu]

EPIC (Every Person Influences Children) [epicforchildren.org]

Best Self WNY [bestselfwny.org]

Crisis Services [crisisservices.org]

Catholic Charities [ccwny.org]

Child and Family Services [cfsbny.org]

The Prevention of Alcohol & Substance Abuse of Council of Erie County [thepreventioncouncilec.org]

Family Help Center [familyhelpcenter.net]

Growing LGBTQ+ Youth Support (GLYS) WNY [glyswny.org]

Mental Health Association of WNY [mhawny.org]

Prevention Focus/Teen Focus [preventionfocus.org]

If you can attend, you can confirm your participation by emailing Tess Rine at trine@buffalony.gov by October 23rd.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is always help available.

