'A walking angel': Mother of Buffalo teen who died by suicide calls for end to bullying

BUFFALO — A 17-year-old Buffalo girl died by suicide on September 18. Her mother says it was because her daughter was bullied.

"She was everything. An angel. A walking angel," Sarena Worthy said about her daughter Desire Williams.

Desire was a junior at School 131 Alternative High School.

Her mother said the bullying began after her daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by a boy at another school.

Worthy said that her daughter suffered from mental health issues and was bullied repeatedly, most recently on September 13 at her school by a group of girls.

Worthy said her daughter went to the principal and that she and her daughter later met with the principal. Worthy said she asked to have her daughter transferred to another school but the principal said that wasn't possible.

The Buffalo Public Schools District said in a statement that the district investigated the mother's claim and found no evidence of bullying.

Police sources told 7 News that they received no reports of bullying from School 131 this fall.

Desire's funeral was held Thursday morning at True Bethel Baptist Church and then after, dozens of mourners gathered outside her school to protest her death.

They chanted "No justice, no peace" and cried out her name.

Worthy said she wants schools and police to do more to stop bullying and hold bullies accountable.

As her mother and organizers addressed the media, the protesters noticed a rainbow appear around the sun.

“God took one for me to save a million," Worthy said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is always help available.

