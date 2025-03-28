A closer look at Rep. Langworthy's 'Veto Your Visas Act' and how it could impact students

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Trump Administration's immigration crackdown is a growing concern on college and university campuses.

The U.S. Secretary of State says more than 300 student visas have been revoked so far, and at least half a dozen international students are in national detention centers, most of them for their connections to pro-Palestinian campus activism.

This issue hits close to home, with more than 5,000 international students enrolled at the University at Buffalo.

And now Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy (NY-23) has reintroduced a bill to revoke student visas and deport those who show support for a foreign terrorist organization.

“And I believe those visas should be canceled," Langworthy told 7 News. "If you're out there protesting against our nation, you're burning our flag.”

Langworthy pointed to last spring's pro-Palestine student protests on campuses like the University at Buffalo.

“I think it's when you're spouting the terrorism component, and we did see the Hamas flag being flown on campuses,” Langworthy said. “There has been a rise in antisemitism. We've seen it on these college campuses, and that's why I crafted the bill that we have.”

Langworthy’s bill would require schools of higher education, like UB, to report any suspected students to the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

On UB's North campus Friday, both students and the administration declined to comment on the student visa situation. However, UB issued the following statement to our newsroom:

“UB understands that recent news around immigration enforcement actions across the country may cause concern and anxiety within UB’s international community. The university is committed to supporting our international populations and ensuring students and employees feel safe and secure.



F-1 and J-1 international students with questions have been encouraged to contact International Student Services for assistance. Additionally, the Office of Inclusive Excellence has shared resources with the broader UB community to help address any individual questions or concerns.” - University at Buffalo

"These students are here legally," Congressman Tim Kennedy said. "They're learning at our institutions – our universities, our colleges – right here in Buffalo, Western New York, and across the country.”

Kennedy (D-NY26) said he couldn't comment directly on Langworthy’s bill because he has yet to review it. But he told me the Trump Administration's crackdown on students engaging in protests against the war in Gaza is ripping the "heart and soul" out of the U.S.

“Deporting people without due process is wrong, and it's un-American and we can't stand for it,” commented Kennedy.

I then contacted First Amendment Buffalo Attorney Aaron Saykin, a partner at Hodgson Russ. He told me it's a collision of immigration law and the right to free speech.

"You've got a tug of war between two areas of law here,” Attorney Aaron Saykin said.

“And I suspect what's going to happen as the courts sort out these cases — is are they going to have to look at and determine which bucket it falls in – right? Is this a foreign policy issue or is this is first amendment issue?” Saykin said.