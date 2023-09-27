‘There's a lot of unanswered questions': Some residents speak out against Kensington Expressway Project

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The proposed Kensington Expressway Project will get a $1 billion makeover to reconstruct the highway that has divided Buffalo’s East Side community.

But not everyone is in favor of transforming a mile-long stretch of the 33-Expressway from High Street to Northland Avenue that would include a tunnel that would provide walkable green space above with trees, to restore it to the look of the former Humboldt Parkway.

“When they’re talking about making Buffalo great again, it does not include the Black people,” declared Taniqua Simmons, Buffalo resident.

Two public hearings were hosted by the New York State DOT Wednesday for the community.

7 News was there to listen to the many voices of those who would be most affected by the project.

WKBW Taniqua Simmons, Buffalo resident.



“The deal is already done. This is a ‘dog and pony’ show,” Simmons told the crowd.

Simmons lives along Humboldt Parkway on the city’s east side. She was among several residents who spoke out Wednesday against the Kensington Expressway Project.

The state DOT listened to concerns, but did not directly answer any questions at the hearing.

WKBW Driving along Kensington Expressway.

Residents have learned the project will take about four years to complete.

“There's a lot of unanswered questions. Four to six years for a project — anything could happen to our house,” commented Rochelle Clemens. “Are you going to seal our homes off? Are you 'goanna clean our homes? What are you going to do for us?”

WKBW Residents attending public hearing.

Residents tell me they're extremely concerned about construction — the noise, the mess, and the vibration and how it will affect their old homes.

“What about the homeowners? Whose houses will be affected in a negative way to where they have to do repairs because of this project,” remarked Sandy Dunlop, resident.

Residents tell me they are worried about potential blasting as crews work to create a partial tunnel from Dodge to Sidney Street.

WKBW Homes along the Kensington Expressway.

“The thought of it is very scary — to think that they're going to use explosives. Our homes are over 100 years old,” Simmons noted. “There are sinkholes in the neighborhood, and they really cannot tell us how that is going to impact our homes.”

Simmons said she is concerned about a “lack of information” available to residents on this topic for a project that is supposed to start at the of next year.

But I asked the state DOT chief engineer about what assurances they can give these residents.

WKBW Nicolas Choubah, chief engineer, NYSDOT.

“The construction will have an impact. However, as part of our report, and it is stated, how are we going to minimize impact? Basically, we're looking at noise, we're looking at pollution, we're looking at every element that will cause an impact to the resident and will mitigate it,” replied Nicolas Choubah, chief engineer, NYSDOT. “But certainly, whether it's reducing the duration or developing a strategy to mitigate all these causes is being analyzed and certainly taken very, very seriously as we develop that point.”

Pastor Angela Stewart, with Metropolitan United Methodist Church, is unhappy to learn a roundabout is being proposed for Best Street near her church.

“I want to say I am not in agreement with that, and my members aren't either,” Pastor Stewart noted.

WKBW Animation of proposed roundabout.

However, the NYSDOT says a roundabout would enhance traffic flow and provide safety. The DOT also told residents the width of the proposed tunnel would be reduced, and any property acquisitions would not require the relocation of any residents or businesses. The state insists it's trying to "right the wrong of the past” and reconnect the community, but not everyone believes this is the answer.

“I don't think you right a wrong by creating other wrongs,” replied Simmons. “It’s 2023 and we’re talking about reconnecting communities as if reconnecting communities just means like putting up bridges and creating green space. When that really isn't a good way to reconnect with the community. With a billion dollars we could improve the community and reconnect the community in a more cohesive way.”

WKBW Driving along Kensington Expressway.

The DOT said at this time no final routes have been determined for commuters as they try to figure out what to do with the 80,000 vehicles that travel the expressway. However, Choubah told reporters Wednesday that they do plan to keep two lanes of traffic open in each direction while the tunnel is being built.

The DOT said it has also made a commitment to work on infrastructure in nearby neighborhoods to improve streets.

WKBW Driving along Kensington Expressway.

“Those commitments are paramount in how we develop our plans. But the specific detail where that connecting point is still to be worked on,” Choubah said.

The comment period for the community will end on October 27th.

The DOT is expecting construction could begin at the end of 2024 and end in 2028.

