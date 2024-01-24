‘Trying to get the people that are motivated’: Job seekers meet with potential employers

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A major job fair was held Wednesday at Central Library in downtown Buffalo. About 80 companies were on hand to talk about job opportunities.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley caught up with job seekers who were amazed at this hiring blitz.

“Nice to meet you,” greeted Steven Mancuso, recruiter, Milk-Bone in Buffalo.

A friendly handshake from a potential employer at this well-attended job fair at the downtown library.

“I just talked to the man from Milk-Bone with interest in working there, so it's perfect,” explained Ethan Heil, Buffalo job seeker.

This job seeker says he's taking a break from college and wants a job.

“I like that sort of physical outdoor labor. Something doing physically. I don't see myself behind a desk and there's plenty of different options for everyone,” Heil remarked.

The Milk-Bone facility on Buffalo's east side is hiring.

“What are you looking for from folks?” Buckley asked. “We're looking for manufacturing help at the facility, so people to actually process the biscuits or package the biscuits,” Steven Mancuso replied.

Milk-Bone recruiter Steven Mancuso tells me no skills are needed, but what about wages?

“The wage scale is pretty good. I mean we're starting off at $20 an hour, over a three-year period, you go for $29 an hour and those are guaranteed under a union contract,” Mancuso replied.

Mancuso said no experience is necessary because they conduct on-the-job training, and these are full-time jobs.

“Benefits, overtime. We work a lot of manufacturing weekends, so there’s a lot of money to be made,” Mancuso stated.

"I am back seeking. I will find,” laughed Yvette Callahan.

Callahan also stopped by the Milk-Bone table. She was injured at a past job but tells me she's ready to get back to work after struggling financially.

“By the grace of God. I’ve just been looking, you know, and whichever job is meant for me, it will definitely be,” Callahan reflected.

Callahan tells me she was very impressed with the number of companies on hand for the job fair.

“It's very — I can say overwhelmed. You have a lot of best here and basically greeting you like ‘hi’, with a smile. They see that smile they like oh — 'maybe I need her on my team',” commented Callahan.

I also spoke with Crystal Savannah of Buffalo. She is currently employed but is looking for something different.

“I’m a health care worker. I'm also a cosmetologist, so basically, I’m just looking for something — more like — something in my field, but also outside of my field,” Crystal Savannah noted.

A variety of companies participated from health care to manufacturing and construction.

"There's a lot of jobs in construction right now, but it's just trying to get the people that are motivated and want to work,” said Kaitlynn Alico, Cahill Tech.

Alico is with Cahill Tech which trains people for construction jobs free of charge.

“They can start working in heavy highway. They can also start working on equipment, and excavation. We can do flagger, Airel lift, forklift. Anything like that,” Alico described.

Unemployment remains low for the Buffalo-Niagara region. According to the New York State Department of Labor, it was at four percent in November. More than 420,000 people are unemployed statewide.

Job seekers told me they were overwhelmed by the 80 companies that appeared at this job fair who were ready to hire.

“There’s a lot of job needs,” declared Heil.

