'There are none': Where are the traffic lines on Main Street in Buffalo?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Something's missing on some roads in Buffalo. Those double yellows, white dashes and turn arrows have faded on roads like Main Street.

"Each time I think, how can the second largest city in New York have no traffic lines?" one Buffalo father wrote into 7 News.

In part, his concerns are what led us to dig into the problem.

"I'm a parent of a leukemia patient that has driven to area hospitals hundreds of times. For each one of those excruciating trips, I have to drive down Main Street," he wrote.

But one street over on Delaware, roads look like this.

Taylor Epps Delaware Avenue with fresh paint



We took concerns to Nathan Marton, Public Works Commissioner for Buffalo to ask him, where are the lines?

"They're here. We work on the lines continually. So it's something that, during our summer season we can really put them down effectively," said Marton.

He says the timing of getting that work done can be challenging because the city uses one contractor to get that work done.

"Kind of one of the only ones in Western New York that does striping for not only the city of Buffalo but other municipalities too," said Marton.

But the city is making a bigger investment in fresh paint on the roads this year.

Taylor Epps Main Street vs. the newly painted Masten Avenue



"We have the most funding ever we've had on striping, $700,000 in the budget this year," said Marton.

He says in years past, they allocated 3 years ago we were at $250,000-350,000. They recently striped Masten and Utica and parts of W. Ferry.

There's also $500,000 from the city's Master Bike Plan that will bring bike paths.

"We're coming, we haven't forgotten you, so it might just be an issue of timing," said Marton.

If your street is lineless and you have concerns, Marton says let the city know via 311.