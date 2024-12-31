Watch Now
'The world needs to be a better place': Buffalonians share hopes for 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we're about to usher in a new year, I asked community members along Buffalo's Elmwood strip about their hopes for 2025.

Abdi is a Buffalo resident.

"It's the little things in life that make us all together — united," said Abdi, originally from Somalia. "For 2025, I feel like the world needs to be a better place."

El Mirabella, Buffalo resident & Elmwood Avenue shop employee.

"I think we got to be a community and support each other," said El Mirabella, employee on Elmwood. "There's a lot of division in the world right now, and I think there are still things that we can come together and be better for each other."

Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

A University at Buffalo medical student tells me it's been a tough year with high prices, especially for a student living on a frugal budget, but he says he loves our city's resiliency.

Dan is a University at Buffalo medical student.

"I think 2025 is going to be a lot better for a lot of people," said Dan, UB medical student. "I love Buffalo because I think, unlike most cities, we're a very tightly knit, friendly community, so more of that would be great."

And for a Buffalo mom, she tells me her young daughter helped pull her through this year's challenges. But this mom is very upbeat about heading into 2025, concentrating on her family life.

Chelsea Sweeney, holding her daughter Nori.

"Really you know this one kept me going," smiled Chelsea Sweeney, holding her daughter Nori. "I'm lucky that I have my beautiful daughter, so we're looking forward to another fun year of growing and playing together. She'll be two this year."

Depending on your beliefs, some call the year 2025 a "Jubilee" year, a year that could bring us hope, while astrologers are expecting a "significant" year and a "reset for the world."

Jubilee year in 2025.

Some people I spoke with said it must be better than 2024.

"How would you sum it up, if you had one word to sum up 2024?" Buckley asked.

"2024tough, tough — it was a tough year," responded Abdi.

2025 sign.

So here's to a better year ahead for all, Happy New Year from 7 News!

