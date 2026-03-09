BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is riding high after the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 8-7 Sunday night at KeyBank Center, vaulting them to the top of the Atlantic Division and pushing them closer to ending a 14-season playoff drought.

I headed out on Monday to capture the mood of Western New Yorkers and downtown business owners as excitement builds around the team's resurgence.

FANS NOT SHY ABOUT EXPECTATIONS

"Yesterday was the most exciting game in 20 years," said David DiSalvo of Buffalo.

DiSalvo was joined by Dawn Hogan, and both had high hopes for where the season is headed.

"Stanley Cup," DiSalvo said.

"We are going to go all the way," Hogan added.

WATCH: The success of the Buffalo Sabres is a win for fans and downtown businesses

Tom Allen of West Seneca shared that enthusiasm.

"The Sabres are unbelievable," Allen said. "This is awesome, I hope they keep it going, this is really getting exciting."

The energy in the stands has translated directly into business inside KeyBank Center. Marc Sypniewski of Depew said the team's turnaround finally convinced him to open his wallet.

"Bought a brand new Sabres hat, and pumped up for the rest of the year here. It's been a long time since I've bought anything Sabres gear; it was time," Sypniewski said.

WATCH: Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Martin Biron joined Voices to discuss the team's current success

SUCCESS GOOD FOR THE TEAM AND DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES

Rob Minter, Senior Vice President of Business Operations for the Sabres, said the organization has felt the surge across every part of the business.

"This is a special market when it comes to support and investment and through all the ups and downs through the years," Minter said. "Back in December, when this run really got started, we certainly saw attention and the attendance increases and all of that, but the past 60 to 90 days overall have been great. Obviously, for in the stands and in the store and the other verticals. I mean, we had our eighth sellout in a row last night, which was tremendous."

The ripple effect extends well beyond the arena. Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, located near KeyBank Center, has seen a dramatic jump in business on game nights.

"We've seen a 40 percent increase on Sabres nights over the last three months than where we were," said Bill Casale, CEO of Pearl Street Properties. "This is absolutely phenomenal. Pearl Street was built years ago on the success of the backs of the Sabres being so close in proximity to the arena. We haven't had that feeling or that flavor here in almost 14 years now. There is a renewed energy amongst the staff and the clientele so we are really looking forward to a playoff run there."