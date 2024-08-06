'The residents were fine': 24 residents relocated within Ellicott Center after storm rips off part of roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Part of the roof of Ellicott Center nursing home was damaged when a tornado came through.

I spoke with Centers Health Care Corporate Communications Director Jeff Jacomowitz, out of New York City, who said a temporary roof is already up and that the residents and faculty are fine.

Earlier Monday afternoon, the streets blocked off in order for crews to clear debris on 7th Street and Carolina Street, on Buffalo's west side.

At the center of the storm in that area was the Ellicott Center, which suffered serious roof damage.

It is a nursing home that can hold up to 120 residents.

Jacomowitz told me a roofing company is working on getting a permanent roof back on.

"Part of the roof was damaged. Part of it was blown out. Everybody was fine. I wasn't there but it was probably pretty scary for everybody," Jeff Jacomowitz explained.

Jacomowitz told me over Zoom that about 24 residents were relocated to another part of the building.

They followed storm protocols once the staff heard what was happening.

"Moving people to different rooms and getting them comfortable with lunch and whatever they had with them, so the residents were fine," Jacomowitz added.

He commended staff members for their swift response to keep residents safe.

Directly on the other side of the street, Jesus Rivera is dealing with his own predicament.

His car is buried under several tree branches and it all happened while he was at the dentist.

Jesus Rivera shared, "I was just doing a cleaning of my teeth when I hear people say a tornado touched down. I laughed because I didn't believe it in the moment. When I came out, I found there was a bunch of branches everywhere and half of the tree is on top of my car."

Thankfully, the Buffalo resident tells me he lives walking distance from the parking lot.

He hoped to get his wheels back soon.

Rivera said, "This is a national disaster and that the city has to deal with it. They told me the city is supposed to come tomorrow."