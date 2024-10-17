'Research has to continue': Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amy Lesakowski is now a 15 year breast cancer survivor.

"I'm happy to be able to share my story and hopefully offer some strength and inspiration to other cancer patients," said Lesakowski.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 when she was 35 years old, a time when a diagnosis for younger women was significantly less prevalent. Although she was diagnosed in the late stages, she was able to qualify for clinical trials at Roswell Park.

Dr. Ermelinda Bonaccio emphasizes the importance of early detection. She says that is now recommended for women to have a breast cancer risk assessment with your OBGYN by the age of 25.

"We think of women, but the risk can come from the father, it can come from the mother," said Bonaccio. "So if there's a strong family history in either side of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, that's information important to know."

In 2015 Lesakowski and her husband, Mike, started the 11 Day Power Play, an annual hockey marathon event raising money for cancer research. Since then the organization has raised more than $10 million dollars and just last month, 11 Day Power Play donated $1 million dollars to Roswell Park for innovative cancer research.

"We always say we hope to be old when we're running this event," said Lesakowski. "We're not gonna stop playing hockey until there's no one left to play for."

