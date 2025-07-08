'The real work continues': Buffalo native Chad Houston chosen as 5/14 Memorial Foundation executive director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A significant step has been taken in our community's healing journey as the 5/14 Memorial Commission announced Chad Houston as the new executive director of the project that will honor the 10 lives lost at Tops on Jefferson Avenue three years ago.

"Now the real work continues, there's still much to be done," said Rev. Mark Blue, 5/14 Memorial Commission Chair.

Houston, a Buffalo native and East Side resident, was selected from more than 50 candidates to lead this important community project. His deep roots in Buffalo and commitment to our community were key factors in his selection.

"For you guys to put your trust in me is really important to me because we're going to have to do this together, so this is very much a group effort," Houston said.

The Howard University graduate and father is well-known for his active involvement in Buffalo community initiatives.

"He is someone who was here the day of the tragedy and the days after the tragedy," said Mo Sumbundu, Governor Kathy Hochul's Liaison. "Described as someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and truly cares about this community."

Rev. Blue emphasized Houston's connection to the area.

"With long-standing roots in our community, we know that he will take us to where we need to go for our memorial, for the foundation and our community," Rev. Blue said.

The memorial project has made significant progress since its establishment in 2022. After months of submissions from artists and designers, the final design, "Seeing Us," was announced on May 13, 2024. The commission has determined that the memorial will be located at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street.

Commission members acknowledged that bringing this vision to reality will require substantial community support.

"It's going to take a lot of arms and hands, but a lot of money as well," said Zeneta Everhart, 5/14 Memorial Commission member. "So we're going to be asking the public for your help, obviously, we're going to be working with several foundations across the country, locally, everywhere. We really want to make this something that is beautiful and long-lasting."

Houston begins his role immediately.

"I know that this work is not easy, the task at hand is a heavy lift, it's met with immense sorrow, immense emotion, and unimaginable loss, and yet this commission, this community has shown up," Houston said.

Groundbreaking for the new $15 million memorial is expected to take place next year.

During the board meeting, Lisa Hicks was alsoselected as the newest member of the 5/14 Foundation Board.