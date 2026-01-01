BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a historic day for the Queen City. For the first time in 20 years, Buffalo has a new mayor. Sean Ryan, former New York State Senator, took the oath of office on New Year’s Day at Kleinhans Music Hall during a large inauguration celebration.

Mayor Ryan is now pledging to build a better Buffalo as the city embarks on a new era of leadership.

I covered the nearly two-hour ceremony.

'We have some big challenges': Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan takes oath of office

The oath was administered by Ryan’s former colleague from the New York State Assembly, Anthony Brindisi, who now serves as the U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of New York.

Ryan served first In the state assembly from 2011 to 2019 and then was elected to the state senate, where he served until this week.

But before Ryan was brought up on stage, there was an array of ceremonial moments, music, song and several speakers.

Imam Yahye Omar of the Negashi Islamic Community Center was invited to speak. He spoke about Buffalo, known as the "City of Good Neighbors," and issued a request to Ryan as he had a front row seat at Kleinhans.

Also speaking was Aitina Fareed-Cooke, Buffalo’s Poet Laureate. She spoke of the importance of more than one person helping to create a better city.

"This is not a job for one person," Fareed-Cooke said. "Please lead this city in a direction we all long for."

State Senator April Baskin also spoke and introduced Ryan for his inauguration speech.

Baskin talked about her former state colleague and friend, wondering what his impact will be and that he’s already showing that he plans to be "a little different." She pointed out how he had already named four deputy mayors.

"Even as his friend, when I heard he was doing that, I said ‘oh, that’s different... but is that not the point of a new day... for the new day to be different than yesterday," Baskin noted.

After 20 years of the former Byron Brown administration and most recently Chris Scanlon's leadership, Ryan says this now marks a "new chapter" in Buffalo.

"The people of the city expect a government that listens, that delivers and treats every neighborhood with dignity and respect," Ryan said

Ryan is promising to focus on the basics, like safer streets and clearing snow.

"It’s no mystery we have some big challenges: housing affordability, aging, infrastructure, economic inequality. I won’t pretend that solving these problems is going to be easy," he said. "There’s a lot of hard work ahead, but I will tell you this: I am up for the challenge. I am ready to govern."

Ryan’s theme is "Building a Better Buffalo: Together." He says a city government that works is accountable to everyone it serves.

"Neighborhoods matter, every neighborhood in every part of the City of Buffalo, they aren't an afterthought – they are a reason for everything we do," he said.

At the inauguration celebration, there was a diverse crowd of guests, from political leaders to community members, telling me what they hope this new mayor can accomplish.

"I really truly hope that he can bring families involved and get the community involved and taking ownership into the community," Patrick Cray, member of Ryan’s transition team, said.

I spoke with two members of Ryan’s transition team. Patrick Cray is a retired Buffalo Police Officer, and Brenda McDuffie is a former Buffalo Urban League leader.

"I think first of all, I want to say I am hopeful and I believe that he articulated his expectations as he has heard from the community and that is to build a new buffalo together. I believe his single biggest challenge are the economics," McDuffie said. "We're living in a time when things are difficult. It's no secret that we are one of the poorest cities in this nation, and to bring everyone up is going to take all of us working together."

But before the ceremonial celebrations, Ryan was actually sworn in by the city clerk on the balcony of Kleinhans.

"I promise you this, I will work every single day to earn your trust," Ryan said.