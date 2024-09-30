Watch Now
'The new space is more accessible': Catholic Charities celebrates new location for Lovejoy Food Pantry

The Catholic Charities of Buffalo opened a new location the Lovejoy Food Pantry. It is now located at 118 Schiller St., just across the street from the previous one.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Charities is celebrating the open house of its newly relocated Lovejoy Food Pantry at 118 Schiller St.

"The new space is more accessible, more welcoming" said Carolyn Stewart, the program manager for Catholic Charities.

"We have a waiting room right by our service area so our clients don't have to wait outside in the cold Buffalo winter. It's a quicker, more efficient way to serve our clients and get them what they need."

Items most in demand include:

  • canned soup
  • canned vegetables
  • toiletries
  • paper supplies
  • cleaning supplies

Lovejoy Food Pantry is open on Wednesdays and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., providing families with three meals per day for three days.

