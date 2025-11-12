‘The need is great’: Buffalo soup kitchen seeing higher demand from SNAP benefit disruption

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo soup kitchen on the city's east side is serving more meals than ever in recent weeks as food insecurity rises following the recent SNAP benefit disruption.

WKBW State Tabernacle Church of God on Glenwood Avenue in the Cold Spring, Jefferson Avenue neighborhood.

The Cold Spring Community Foundation operates the Plate of Love inside the State Tabernacle Church of God on Glenwood Avenue. The program not only offers hot meals but also provides other food items and clothing to help those in need.

"And it's really dinner for lunch that we give," explained Penny Beckham, founder and director of the Cold Spring Community Foundation.

WKBW Penny Beckham, founder and director of the Cold Spring Community Foundation.

Each Wednesday, Beckham prepares hot meals at the church on Buffalo's east side. With the recent SNAP benefit disruption, there's been a significant rise in food insecurity throughout the community.

"The need is great, and it's only gotten greater because of the SNAP," Beckham noted.

WKBW Penny Beckham, founder and director of the Cold Spring Community Foundation, prepares meals.

The increased demand is coming from across the entire city, not just the immediate neighborhood.

"From all over the city, from all over the city, it's not just on the east side, the Cold Spring area. It's all over the city that's been coming," Beckham described.

WKBW Plate of Love lunch time.

Brenda Pace, who helps serve meals, sees desperation firsthand.

WKBW Brenda Pace, volunteers at Plate of Love.

"A lot of them saying they don't have enough to feed their children. Don't have enough to feed their whole entire family, and so we try to just help them out as much as we can," reflected Brenda Pace, volunteer, Plate of Love.

The Plate of Love serves lunch each Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and breakfast is served on Saturday mornings.

Grandy Lewis, a volunteer, understands the community's struggles.

WKBW Grandy Lewis, a volunteer, Plate of Love.

"Cause it's really rough for people out there. It’s tough, it's definitely tough around here," Lewis declared.

The program serves a diverse population across all age groups and backgrounds.

WKBW Baked goods are also handed out.

"We get a large range of people from little ones to the old ones...all types...workers types...everyone is welcome to come here," Lewis remarked.

Barbara Long recently started receiving SNAP benefits again but remains grateful for the Plate of Love.

WKBW Barbara Long, Buffalo resident.

"It's a blessed place to be here and a nice place to come and eat," Long replied.

The program provides more than just hot meals.

"Just a nice hot meal...hot meals and you need other food...they give it to you," Long commented.

WKBW Hot chicken meal served on Wednesday.

After receiving their hot take-out meal, visitors can also pick up other food items and treats, plus select from donated clothing, shoes and children's books.

WKBW Clothing and other items are also free.

Despite the growing demand, Beckham remains optimistic about meeting the community's needs and walks by faith.

"God always makes a way. He always makes a way, so I'm not fearing because I know that the need is great," Beckham commented.

Larry, a veteran who regularly visits the Plate of Love, appreciates both the food and the hospitality.

WKBW Larry, a veteran, regular at Plate of Love.

"Why do you come here?” Buckley asked. “Because the food is great and the hospitality is beautiful," Larry responded.

He has particular praise for Beckham's dedication to the community.

WKBW Penny Beckham.

"Miss Penny is wonderful. God bless her. She is an angel," praised Larry.

You can make financial contributions and other donations to Plate of Love. The organization accepts donations through CashApp or check and money orders. A check or money order payable to Cold Spring Community Foundation Inc. and mail it to the attention of Penny Beckham, 234 Glenwood Ave, Suite 100, Buffalo, New York 14208.

