The future of Buffalo's Cobblestone District after two-alarm fire put it in the spotlight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's two-alarm fire at 110-118 South Park Avenue put Buffalo's Cobblestone District in the spotlight.

As officials work to figure out the next steps, the properties, which are some of the oldest in Buffalo, remain at the center of a legal dispute with the city seeking eminent domain from owner Darryl Carr.

“This fire occurring at these structures does not change that the city will continue to pursue eminent domain to work to preserve and protect these important structures,” Mayor Brown said Wednesday. 'An imminent hazard': Fire at property in Cobblestone District at center of eminent domain fight

On Thursday 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo checked in with businesses and stakeholders in the Cobblestone District to see what they would like to happen at the site of the fire.

Samantha Mallare, manager of The Draft Room at 79 Perry Street right across the street from the KeyBank Center, says the fire, sent shockwaves through the neighborhood.

"It was really tragic and upsetting," said Mallare. "It was a little scary for anyone down here, and really sad too."

The Draft Room opened in 2018 and has become a staple of what Mallare believes is a growing community of businesses.

"I know a lot of the businesses work really hard to make this a really cool spot to be," said Mallare. "We are very busy for KeyBank events. It's a fun place to come."

Mallare believes the building damaged by fire on Tuesday is an important piece of the neighborhood.

"I would love something that can just add to the area. I would love to see some of the building saved, like the Draft Room inside, the little pieces that show the history," said Mallare.

Below you can watch a drone video from the scene as well as the aftermath Drone video of fire at a property in Buffalo's Cobblestone District

"It's right in the heart of the district, and a key parcel," said Darren Kempner, Director of Grants and Development for the NFTA.

Kempner is helping to lead the NFTA's redevelopment of the DL&W Terminal taking place only steps away from Tuesday's fire.

"These older buildings take a lot of care and upkeep, but we are investing in them," said Kempner.

Kempner says work on the first floor of the DL&W Terminal to create a new metro rail station should be completed by the end of the year. The project was a $51 million investment.

"We look forward to welcoming the public back into the building for the first time since the 1950s," said Kempner.

Once the new metro rail station is completed the focus will move to converting the second floor of the DL&W Terminal into a four-season indoor outdoor space.

"We are going to connect to the arena with a pedestrian sky bridge, that is a key piece to it," said Kempner. "We are going to open the outer deck to events. Inside will be makers' spaces, artists can sell their wares, and of course food and beverage like in any development in Buffalo."

Redevelopment of the second floor of the terminal is currently in the design phase. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 and is expected to a couple of years.

Kempner says he was happy to learn no one was injured in Tuesday's fire and believes the future remains bright in the Cobblestone District.

"There are a lot of underutilized and vacant structures. The DL&W Trainshed being underutilized in our opinion and we would like to see those fully utilized and the vacant parcels developed to make it a vibrant mixed-use district."