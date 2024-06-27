Anticipation surrounding the 2024 Presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There's much anticipation surrounding the 2024 Presidential debate on Thursday between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley reached out to University at Buffalo political science professor Jacob Neiheisel and some voters for some insight.

“What is at stake tonight for both of these candidates?” asked Buckley.

"There's almost nothing that can happen that can't be spun in some direction by the respected camps, and so I think that probably matters more than the debate itself, which is how effectively the respective campaigns are able to frame what happened in their preferred light,” responded Neiheisel.

“I’m definitely a right-leaning guy because that I feel a lot of patriotism in America has diminished in the last 20 to 25 years,” remarked Thomas Matusak, a Trump supporter.

Matusak makes part of his living off selling Trump items he owns The Trump Trailer. He sets up his trailer at the corner of River Road and Felton in North Tonawanda.

"I truly believe he loves his country,” Matusak commented.

Matusak will be watching the debate closely, saying he is hoping to hear about specific topics.

“The economy, the inflation rate, the immigration, you know, there's got to be solutions to those,” said Matusak.

Matusak tells me there's nothing Biden could say that would change his mind.

“In my mind, he's a disaster — Biden, I’m sorry,” reflected Matusak.

On the other side of the aisle is Tom Campbell, a Biden supporter, and editor and publisher of the online labor newspaper, WNY Labor Today.

"People need to wake up and do their homework,” declared Campbell.

Campbell tells me President Biden should be re-elected.

“Stability, no chaos, a great individual that you want that just country on the world stage,” replied Campbell.

But with high inflation, many have been blaming Biden.

"You can't blame gas prices on Biden, you can't blame egg prices on Biden, it's ridiculous,” commented Campbell.

Democrats and Republicans remain polarized, and many independent voters are on the fence.

"How pivotal is it for the country?” Buckley asked.

"Terms of pivotal for the country — the fact that there is a debate is a positive step. It's a little bit different one, of course, it's not being done under the auspices of the normal commission that does these things,” Neiheisel answered.

But Matusak says even though Trump is aggressive and insensitive at times, he believes he cares about the nation.

"I truly believe he loves his country,” Matusak said.

Campbell said he fears Trump's claims of being elected and becoming a “dictator.”

“If this other guy gets in, you're talking about retribution. You're talking about being a dictator at day one, and let's not forget about the insurrection,” Campbell relayed.

