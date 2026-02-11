BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beloved Buffalo art gallery known for its diverse community work is dealing with extensive damage after a pipe burst caused substantial flooding in its downtown workspace.

The CEPA Gallery at the Market Arcade Building sustained significant damage last Friday when a pipe from a floor above burst, sending water gushing through the gallery's workspace and hitting the education suite the hardest.

"The vast majority of it was exposed to what's the equivalent of driving rain inside," Ben Hickey, CEPA executive director, said.

WATCH: ‘The equivalent of driving rain inside’: Buffalo’s CEPA Gallery heavily damaged after pipe burst flooding

The education suite serves as the heart of CEPA's operations, where community workshops are held and artwork is created.

"The education suite is kind of like the heart of CEPA. You know, all of the equipment is used in some capacity support everything we do, from printing photos for exhibitions, mounting them for exhibitions, outreach to public schools, workshops and other learning opportunities," Hickey said.

The flood damage has brought the entire organization to a complete halt as staff work to assess and salvage equipment.

WKBW Video shows the flooding.

"For a small organization, our day-to-day sustains us, and so when you have an all-hands-on-deck situation like this, almost everything comes to a stop for the time being," Hickey said.

Recovery efforts are now underway as the team works to dry out and salvage equipment, though the process is complex.

WKBW Inside CEPA.

"Some of the older equipment is likely to be more resilient, but we have to take it apart, dry it, check it, make sure it works. Make sure it works a second time, because water is insidious and gets into nooks and crannies," Hickey said.

While the gallery doesn't have specific estimates at this point, damage is expected to be in the thousands of dollars.

WKBW CEPA staffer working to clean items.

"It's something you can't plan for, and you just have to go into response mode. And it's been, it's been a whole lot," Hickey said.

The gallery team is asking for community support through donations. Those interested in helping can visit CEPA Gallery.

