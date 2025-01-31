‘The bonds are really special’: Mount Mercy Academy students meet Bishop Fisher

BUFFALO, NY (WKBw) — All this week the leader of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has been visiting schools across Western New York for Catholic Schools Week.

Friday Bishop Michael Fisher spent time in south Buffalo at Mount Saint Mercy Academy, where students got to ask him questions.

WKBW Mount Mercy Academy in south Buffalo.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley is sharing their voices.

“Hello ladies,” greeted Bishop Fisher. “Hi,” declared the students. “It's good to be here. Happy Catholic Schools Week!” declared Fisher. “Happy Catholic Schools Week,” replied the students.

Buffalo Bishop Fisher and Mount Mercy Academy students shared greetings inside the school chapel Friday.

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher arrived at Mount Mercy Academy.

Students at the all-girls school also had a chance to ask the catholic leader questions. Those questions ranged from why he decided to become a priest to his biggest challenges.

“Oh, that's a loaded question. I think trying to be a voice of hope and unity — that's always a challenge,” replied Bishop Fisher.

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher answers students questions.

“I just hope that he can see all the great things that we do at Mercy, remarked Claire Rogan, Mount Mercy junior.

WKBW Claire Rogan, Mount Mercy junior & Olivia Gorczyca, junior.

Students I spoke with were thrilled to meet Bishop Fisher and were enthusiastic about their Catholic school.

"The bonds are really special, along with both with teachers and with, like, fellow students,” described Emma Godsoe, junior.



WKBW Mary Catherine Pugsley, junior & Olivia Godsoe, junior.

"Being a part of Mercy is not only a school, it's like a family and a community,” noted Mary Catherine Pugsley, junior.

“All of our teachers really emphasize like faith and growing with God,” explained Olivia Gorczyca, junior.

One school leader asked the bishop to offer his advice to these young women. The bishop asked the students to “pray”.

WKBW Mount Mercy Academy school chapel.

“You're the present and you’re the future of our church and of our society. We need you,” responded Bishop Fisher.

The bishop's school visits come after he issued a letter to parishes last weekend announcing a new strategic plan for the future of schools. It’s titled Catholic Education Strategic Plan.



WKBW Catholic Schools strategic plan.

No schools are to close under this plan, but it calls to centralize schools, creating school communities. It also calls to establish a diocesan school board and to migrate to one school system.

I wanted to ask the bishop more about the school plan, but he did not make himself available to the media for any questions.



