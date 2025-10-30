BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Artist and architect Dennis Maher had a bold vision when he looked at the deteriorating former Immaculate Conception Church in Buffalo: transform the abandoned space into a unique and inspiring environment for hands-on construction training.

More than 10 years later, Maher's ambitious project has become a reality with The Assembly House.

"This is an architectural dream world, a site for construction trades training," Maher said of his creation.

WATCH: The Assembly House in Buffalo offers unique learning environment for hands-on training in construction trades

The Assembly House in Buffalo offers unique learning environment

Maher's "dream world" has come to life inside a gathering place that dates back to the 1850s, and when he purchased the historic church in 2014, he envisioned not only restoring and stabilizing the building, but also reimaging its purpose.

"The idea was to create a hybrid of a cultural attraction and an educational site, so we're really centered on the building arts," Maher said. "Teaching people skills, hands-on skills, in the trades, while turning this into an immersive destination for the community and beyond."

WKBW Artist and architect Dennis Maher speaks with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo about his vision for The Assembly House.

In line with that vision, The Assembly House offers a unique mix of art, architecture, design, preservation, and education, creating a vibrant resource for the Western New York community.

Several spaces inside The Assembly House have been developed into workshop areas and unique architectural installations. Many of those elements were built by apprentices and students working alongside experienced tradespeople and educators.

"Everything here is built with people learning skills...hands-on skills...so as the projects emerge, then there are more displays...there are more exhibition areas, and the focus around specific trades intensifies," Maher said.

WKBW Students enrolled in the SACRA construction skills training program work on a drywall project inside The Assembly House.

The Assembly House now offers several educational training programs, including SACRA — the Society for the Advancement of Construction Related Arts — an eight-week program that prepares adults for construction careers.

Samuel Irakoze, 21, is among six current students benefiting from the SACRA program.

"Right now we are doing the drywall, and they are teaching us how to mud," Irakoze said.

WKBW The former Immaculate Conception Church in Buffalo has been reimagined as The Assembly House.

The unique environment Maher created shapes how students approach their learning. Irakoze, who has always been interested in carpentry, finds inspiration in the transformed space.

"I always come here every day with an open mind to learn something new, because I know every day is not going to be the same," Irakoze said.

David Schalliol A look inside The Assembly House during the early days of the project.

David Schalliol A look inside The Assembly House in Buffalo in 2022

Looking ahead, Maher sees even greater possibilities for his creation. His ultimate goal extends beyond local impact to regional and national recognition.

"I want the place to be a renowned destination for building arts learning and for experiential engagements," Maher said. "So I want people both in the city, in Western New York, but also beyond to be coming here...to experience what it's like to live and work in that dream world."

Maher also hopes to expand commission work for apprentices and trainees at The Assembly House, similar to a recent installation at the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

The Assembly House also offers monthly public tours. The final tour of 2025 is set for November 8.