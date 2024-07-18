'The ability to know where they are': Buffalo-based software to enhance readiness and protect firefighters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A technology born right in the Queen City is now keeping firefighters safe nationwide.

"Florian" is a piece of software that tracks first responders when in burning buildings.

The idea for this technology was born out of tragedy, when two Buffalo firefighters were killed responding to a fire on Genesee Street, back in 2009.

Buffalo-based tech firm, @3amInnovations, has been picked to boost incident management and personnel accountability within the firefighting realm. It’s being done with AI using a software platform called “Florian”. Find out which local FD in WNY will be using it and how it works! pic.twitter.com/f8vRcErzEf — Pheben Kassahun WKBW (@PhebenKassahun) July 17, 2024

The developer of this software Patrick O-Conner, a former Grand Island firefighter told me he knew there had to be a better way to protect responders in the line of duty, so he decided to create it himself.

When duty calls, firefighters are sometimes dispatched simultaneously and even before ambulances, to provide quick medical intervention.

3AM Innovations president and co-founder Patrick O'Conner said, "For an active shooter, the first responders that get there sometimes are the firefighters, for medical aid and whatnot. Having the ability to know where they are and where the safety areas are for them to actually stage at, is critical."

Patrick O'Connor is the president and co-founder of 3AM Innovations.

He was a firefighter with the Grand Island Volunteer Fire Department for five years.

O'Connor said, "The typical firefighter has no idea where they are inside the building. it's all off of your own instinct and intuition of where you are, as you're traversing through a structure. You're supposed to give a report every few minutes or a PAR-- a personal accountability report, but if you're confused, having someone come save you is going to make it very difficult."

He created "Florian" with the help of Ryan Litt, co-founder and CEO of 3AM Innovations.

The software platform is used to automate the safety of our first responders.

O'Connor said, "With us, you can see someone using a Garmin satellite device, someone using a cell phone, someone using a smart watch all in one map. It actually allows the fire departments to have multiple different devices, all tracking in one."

"The most important application is 'mayday'. Every first responder typically calls out when he or she are in trouble, so ultimately, we started there. Since then. we've kind of adapted and have used it responsibly," 3AM Innovations co-founder and CEO Ryan Litt said.

They send your signal out to command so that resources can come to get you or they task other firefighters in the building to do so.

Florian was launched in 2021.

It has been used in other cities like Philadelphia and Boston, and now the Buffalo-based company will be boosting incident management in Orchard Park.

"Orchard Park has an interesting layout because they're one of the only fire departments in the country that also serves a major NFL team, and there therefore, very high volume events," Litt said.

I reached out to Orchard Park VFD for a statement on this software that would enhance readiness:

"These abilities are proving indispensable during regular highly attended events like Bills games and OP's annual fireworks show. OPFD has now invested in continued use of FLORIAN technology, as it is proving to increase efficiency in safety. It is now being extended into planned exercises, and inevitably will prove itself in emergency incidents. Fun fact: Florian is the patron saint of firefighters."



Jay Knavel

District Chief

Orchard Park Fire District

It will help all types of events, including large events outside of fire situations, like marathons, Superbowl games, and even during Bills games.

It is all done by using AI technology to assist firefighters.

O'Connor said, "Think about it this way, the chief is outside the building. They have this running in the back of their chief vehicle, so they can see where their people are in real time but they don't have to manage Florian themselves. Someone offsite could be helping, whether it's at the headquarters or the alarm office."

They are assisting to solve a problem so that tragedies like 2009 do not happen again.

Florian will be up and live in time for the Bills season.