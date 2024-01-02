‘That would be very worrisome’: SUNY suggests tuition hike to deal with ballooning deficit

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — SUNY is warning it could face a $1 billion budget deficit over the next decade if it fails to address the problem. But one suggestion is a potential tuition increase.

Sayeh Moo, civil engineering student, University at Buffalo.



University at Buffalo Civil Engineering junior Sayeh Moo of Buffalo told me her heart jumped when I explained SUNY is considering a possible tuition increase to deal with a deficit that could grow to $1 billion over the next ten years.

The other solution is for SUNY to ask the state for more funding. That's exactly what the United University Professions (UUP) has been asking for more than ten years.

SUNY Fredonia campus is facing a deficit.

“And now we're seeing the outcome of that continuous underfunding. Now it should be stated that Governor Hochul proposed a couple of very positive budgets over the last couple of years and the legislature last added some funding. There were some indications there we've got some commitment at the executive level to change the course,” replied Fred Kowak, president, UUP.

Fred Kowak, president, UUP.

The union leader tells me SUNY failed to use its budget resources to deal with a growing deficit, but he says passing it on to students is wrong.

“It is such a mistake to start talking about continuously increasing the burden on students,” Kowal reflected. “I understand that the claim can be made that relatively speaking, SUNY tuition is not that high relative to other states in the northeast, however, when you include the cost of housing and the meal plans and fees it becomes incredibility expensive for students who don't have the resources.”

Sayeh Moo, civil engineering student, University at Buffalo.



“What would a tuition hike mean to you as a University at Buffalo student?” Buckley asked. “That would be very worrisome -- right now, I’m working like on campus, and raising tuition will definitely affect me financially” Moo replied. “For me, I’m like a first-generation college student, when I see an increase in tuition I would look away, but as a first-generation,” I want to make my parents proud.”

SUNY issued an 80-page report titled “Long-Term Enrollment and Financial Sustainability".

“We welcome the idea that SUNY will join us in advocacy. but we desperately need public funding for the state's public higher education system,” Kowal described.

Students on UB's Amherst campus.

Enrollment has declined at SUNY campuses by 20 percent in the last ten years. Right now, 13 SUNY campuses are in distress.

“Bail out the campuses that are in deep financial difficulty, like Buffalo State and Fredonia,” declared Kowal.

Fredonia president announcing program cuts in early December.

In early December I was on the SUNY Fredonia campus telling you how the Fredonia president was booed off stage as he announced cutting 13 programs deal with a $17 million deficit.

On the SUNY Buffalo State campus, the university was facing a $24 million deficit, but they put a hiring freeze in place and that reduced it down to $16.5 million.

SUNY Buffalo State campus.

But the University at Buffalo tells me “remains on very stable financial footing". UB issued the following statement: