Thanksgiving food giveaway helps neighbors in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We know how expensive it is to put food on the table these days. It's also become harder for many people to make ends meet.

That's why Mark Talley, is holding two Thanksgiving giveaways helping people who are struggling.

Talley's mother, Geraldine, was killed in the racist mass shooting at Tops, on May 14, 2022.

The first food giveaway is Saturday afternoon.

Talley's organization, "Agents for Advocacy," was launched after the Tops shooting to honor his mother.

He says he's seen how the cost of groceries causes problems for folks in the community. A lot of that he says, is based on conditions in some of our neighborhoods.

"I believe, unfortunately, due to socioeconomic inequality, systemic racism and the belief of white supremacy, that's why my mother and nine others are no longer here with us today," Talley said.

He explained to 7 News anchor Ed Drantch, this is a way to honor his mother.

"Absolutely. Food drives, whether financial literacy classes, business acumen classes, clothing drives, whatever I can do. If I can just — like they say reach one teach one— if I can just reach and teach one person, I believe I'm honoring my mother's name," Talley said.

This first Thanksgiving giveaway starts at 1pm, at Parker Place. That's on Jefferson Avenue, a block away from Tops.

Another one is set for next Saturday, on the city's west side, on Niagara Street.