Tensions rise between mayoral candidate Sean Ryan and Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The race for mayor is heating up in Buffalo as Mayoral candidates and New York State Senator Sean Ryan and Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon exchange pointed criticisms over key issues affecting the city.

On Sunday, Sean Ryan held a press conference following reports by the Investigative Post and the Buffalo News regarding Deputy Mayor Brian Gould's previous employment at E3 Communications, a public relations and lobbying firm. Ryan raised concerns that Gould's ties to the firm could conflict with city interests, particularly as it has been involved in discussions to privatize cultural institutions like Kleinhans.

“We have a lobbyist moonlighting as Deputy Mayor, and the firm that he works for is helping the city of Buffalo come up with plans to privatize Kleinhans and potentially other beloved cultural institutions,” Ryan said. He further committed to never privatizing cultural assets and vowed not to employ lobbyists who may benefit from their connections to City Hall.

Ryan’s statements come just three days after Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon criticized Ryan’s proposed deficit borrowing bond bill, labeling it “irresponsible, unnecessary, and dangerous to the city's future.”

When asked for his response to Scanlon's accusations, Ryan highlighted the current state of Buffalo. “You can't be afraid to face the reality, and the reality is that under Acting Mayor Scanlon's time on the Common Council and now as acting mayor, Buffalo's in rough shape," he said. “They shouldn't be afraid to look at all options that could help the city of Buffalo.”

In response, Scanlon addressed the renewed focus on Gould’s past during a recent press conference, stating, “This is stuff that has been addressed in the past. It’s been debunked, and here we are again.” He characterized Ryan’s comments as political theater, emphasizing his commitment to improving the operations of the city instead of engaging in daily back-and-forth disputes.