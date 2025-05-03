Acting Mayor Scanlon on Senator Ryan's Buffalo budget legislation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The debate over Buffalo's budget crisis continues to escalate, with leaders proposing conflicting solutions.

Acting Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon and city leaders opposed Senator Sean Ryan's deficit borrowing bill on Friday. They said they've sent a letter to Governor Hochul and other leaders, calling the legislation "irresponsible, unnecessary, and dangerous to the city's future."

"The senator's proposal, in the act of the legislation that he is actively pushing in Albany, that would give the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority the ability to issue bonds between $70 million and $150 million on behalf of the City of Buffalo, is reckless," Mayor Scanlon said.

Mayor Scanlon has proposed an 8% property tax hike and more measures to close the budget gap.

State Senator Sean Ryan appeared on Second Cup Friday and addressed Mayor Scanlon's proposal.

"Debt is something nobody wants to get into, but every company that gets in trouble, they restructure their debt," Senator Ryan said. "You know, I can't afford to make debt at the current payments, so let me stretch that debt out for a longer period of time."

Senator Ryan said his legislation is more fiscally sound and tackles the problem long-term.

City leaders are expected to act on Mayor Scanlon's $622 million budget proposal this month.