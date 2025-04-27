'Not a game': NYS Senator Sean Ryan proposes legislation for City budget deficit

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — State Senator Sean Ryan, a candidate for mayor, has introduced legislation aimed at addressing Buffalo’s significant budget deficit and preventing a potential property tax increase.

Ryan’s proposal would allow the Buffalo Control Board to issue bonds to cover the city’s budget shortfall this year and over the next four years. This legislation coincides with growing concerns from local leaders about the adequacy of the acting mayor's proposed financial measures.

Currently, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon plans to address a projected $50 million deficit by raising property taxes by 8%, creating a Buffalo Parking and Mobility Authority, and instituting a 3% hotel tax. However, these proposals have drawn criticism.

Buffalo Comptroller Barbara Miller Williams expressed worries about the financial risks of the proposed budget.

“At the forefront it is critical that the delivery of core city services must be maintained as per the City Charter. As I have stated in the past, the City must be very cautious about relying on one-time revenues, such as proceeds from the sale of City parking ramps and the Rapp lots. This has become a recurring practice throughout the past few years and clearly poses a long-term risk to the fiscal stability of the City of Buffalo,” said Miller Williams. “Finally, I am concerned about the financial tightrope of this Recommended Budget to meet any unforeseen significant monetary circumstances, such as natural disasters, unbudgeted legal settlements, and unexpected maintenance and operations costs in the City of Buffalo” Comptroller Miller Williams

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz estimated that the budget gap could exceed $70 million, indicating that the situation might be more dire than previously acknowledged.

State Senator April Baskin emphasized the need for transparency and thorough inquiry into the current proposals.

“I'm announcing that I'm introducing legislation to allow the Buffalo Control Board to issue deficit finance bonds," said Senator Ryan on Sunday during a press conference.

He argued that this bond option would provide necessary relief and should be passed before the city finalizes its budget process in May.

“The debt is so high, it can't be paid off in a year by city taxpayers," said Senator Ryan.

Acting Mayor Scanlon defended his spending plan, asserting that it responsibly addresses the city’s structural deficit, enhances vital services, and strengthens the city’s long-term financial stability.