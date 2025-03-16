Tech company Ingram Micro to move into Downtown Buffalo office space

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major downtown Buffalo office building is set to welcome a new tenant.

Ingram Micro, a global technology and supply chain services company, is planning to move into 257 West Genesee Street, the former home of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, according to Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski.

7 News reportedd last summer that Highmark President Michael Edbauer said a move out of the W. Genesee building had been in the works for years because their previous home was just too big for what the 1,400 workers needed.

Ingram Micro’s current location in Western New York is in Williamsville on Wehrle Drive.

According to real estate listing from CBRE, Genesee Towers offers spaces starting at 25,000 square feet. The property, completed in 2007, consists of a six-story section to the north and an eight-floor section to the south, with direct access to a secure 1,500-space parking garage.

The building is positioned in a prime downtown location between Buffalo’s city hall and the Lake Erie waterfront, making it a well-connected and visible site for business operations.

7 News reached out to Ingram Micro for more details about the move and is waiting to hear back.