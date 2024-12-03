Ingram Micro announces layoffs of over 800 workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ingram Micro announced it plans to lay off about 850 workers by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

In a release, Ingram Micro said "These changes aim to enhance organizational efficiency and strengthen customer service capabilities to better position the company for long-term, sustainable growth."

In addition, the company said it is committed to providing support to all employees impacted.

According to Buffalo Business First, Ingram Micro has about 1,700 at its Wehrle Drive office in Williamsville. In total, the company has about 24,000 employees in 57 countries.

7 News reached out to Ingram Micro about the specific impact the layoffs will have on the Williamsville office and received the following statement: "We are not providing location-specific details."

As of around 3:30 p.m. on December 3, there is no WARN notice posted on the New York State Department of Labor website.